'I feel prepared' - Lenglet ready to lead Barcelona defence after Pique injury

The Frenchman has accepted the extra responsibility that will fall on his shoulders after seeing an experienced team-mate sidelined

Clement Lenglet says he feels "prepared" to lead 's defence with Gerard Pique now set to miss a large portion of the season through injury.

Pique was forced off the pitch after colliding with Angel Correa during Barca's 1-0 defeat to at Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was later diagnosed with medial and cruciate knee ligament damage, and is now likely to be out of action for the next few months as he begins a rigorous rehabilitation programme.

Sergi Roberto will also be unavailable until the new year after picking up a thigh issue against Atletico, leaving Ronald Koeman facing a selection crisis at the back.

Lenglet's presence in the heart of the defence will now be more important than ever as Barca bid to get their season back on track, but he is ready to step up and meet that challenge head-on in the absence of Pique.

The Frenchman told a press conference ahead of a trip to in the on Tuesday: "Pique is an important loss because he has been playing for many years and it affects us a lot, I am not the one who should answer [about my role] because it is the coach who picks the team.

"I feel prepared to help the team after two years or so, I am managing a little better being at the club and its environment but it is the coach who chooses the team."

Barca slipped to 12th in the Liga standings after their latest defeat, 12 points behind leaders , who have played two games more, but Lenglet still believes the domestic crown can be salvaged if the squad remains unified.

"Yes, we can win; there are many games and points left, it has been a difficult start, with bad results, we lack points but there is still a lot left," he said.

"It would not be good to lower our aims, it would be a lack of respect for those who work for us and those who watch us on television, we have to go on and turn the situation around. "

Lenglet added on the importance of getting back to winning ways on the European stage, with Koeman's side now only one win away from qualifying for the knockout stages: "It is important to qualify for the round of 16.

"It is important for many reasons after losing the last game and it will also give us a margin and can help the coach make rotations if we qualify tomorrow."