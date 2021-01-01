'I enjoy playing with Sarr so much' – Femenia delighted to link up for Watford

The Spaniard is in awe of the Senegalese forward who turned in a brace as the Hornets silenced the Royals on Friday night

Kiko Femenia claimed he really enjoys playing football with Ismaila Sarr after linking up with his Watford teammate against Reading on Friday.

Sarr beat goalkeeper Rafael twice as the Hornets silenced the Royals 2-0 at Vicarage Road in an EFL Championship fixture.

With his double, the 23-year-old Senegal international now boasts of 12 league goals after 36 outings as Xisco Munoz’s men are within touching distance of earning a return to the English elite division.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona player provided the assist for Sarr to score his first goal of the night, and the former Spain youth international was full of praise for the African star following his commanding performance against Veljko Paunovic’s men.

It's a beauty 😍



Ismaïla Sarr opened the scoring in style! pic.twitter.com/JxhMIbhKlH — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 10, 2021

“Isma is having an outstanding season,” Femenia on Hive Live Extra.

“He deserved his goals and helps the team, so everyone is very, very happy for him.

“He is a top-class player and I enjoy playing with him so much. We understand each other very well on the pitch and he helps me defensively.

“The team is working collectively and that's the most important thing. It was a very important game for us, it was another final.

“We approached it in the right way and it's one step less to achieve our objective, so everyone is very happy.

“I was very happy we scored at an early stage as we know Reading have good quality players and a good quality squad. They are not easy to break through, but we approached it very well.”

Watford now shift their attention to the derby on Saturday when they take on Luton Town, eyeing another three points to take them closer to the Premier League.

For Femenia, he knows what is at stake for the club and its fans.

Article continues below

“It's a very important game for the fans,” he added.

“We have to reach it with calm and ambition as it's an opportunity to get three points and get us closer to the Premier League.

“We have a good squad and the quality to go up. That's the goal of the club. We have five finals and need to keep playing as we want to go up.”