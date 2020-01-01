'I don't like it at all!' - Van de Beek agent slams Man Utd over Dutch star's lack of minutes

The midfielder has come off the bench in two of his three appearances this season, which isn't sitting well with Sjaak Swart

Donny van de Beek's agent has hit out at over his client's usage thus far, with the midfielder yet to start a match for the Red Devils.

Van de Beek joined Man Utd from Ajax earlier this month in a deal worth £35 million (€39m/$46m) plus £4m in add-ons.

The 23-year-old is being introduced gradually into the Red Devils set-up, starting in the against Luton Town and coming off the bench in his side's two Premier League matches thus far.

The midfielder came on as a substitute in the dying moments of United's dramatic 3-2 win against at the weekend — an appearance that did not sit well with one of his representatives.

“A substitute, I don’t like it at all," Sjaak Swart told VoetbalPrimeur.

“I couldn’t do it myself, substituting in with four minutes left to play. Then you’d better let me sit down.

“I have to say he did three more good things. The penalty, where the winning goal came from, came from him.

“But normally they should have lost 1-7. Five times post and bar, Brighton … They have a nice team, but that shouldn’t happen to Manchester United.”

Though Manchester United have made attempts to sign other players including Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in the current transfer window, Van de Beek is currently the only player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have brought in.

Solskjaer was asked last week if he was frustrated about his side's transfer window and hit back at the question, saying that its premise was disrespectful to Van de Beek.

“I think you show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny when you say he was the only one, because he is a top player and he strengthens our team and of course we have to concentrate on ourselves,” Solskjaer replied.

“Different clubs have to be allowed to do whatever they do and feel they can. We are working hard to have a competitive squad and team. If and when there are updates we will give you them.”

United will face Brighton once again on Wednesday, this time in the Carabao Cup, before a Premier League match against on Sunday.