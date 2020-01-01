I don't know what TFF are looking for from me - Yanga SC's Eymael

The coach was slapped with a huge fine because according to the federation he did not carry a mandatory interview with the press

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has revealed his confusion with the Football Federation (TFF) after the latest fines imposed on him.

TFF, through the League Steering Committee, fined the coach and his captain Papy Tshishimbi for what they termed as a refusal to conduct an interview after their match against Coastal Union.

The Federation passed the judgement on Tuesday but Eymael wonders why he has been fined even though he did speak to the media.

“Yanga head coach [Luc] Eymael has been fined Tsh500,000 for failing to carry out an interview with the league's title sponsors Azam Media during the match which was played on February 23,” TFF's statement on their Facebook page read.

“Yanga captain [Papy] Tshishimbi has been fined Tsh200,000 for failing to carry an interview with the league's sponsors Azam Media after a match which was played on February 23 in Tanga.”

The former AFC head coach insists he did interviews that are mandatory and says he does not know what TFF may want from him.

“There is one interview before the game, and I did it, normally before the game so I don't understand,” Eymael told Goal.

"After the game, the journalist came to me and I talked but we were not called to the TV interview, I don't why and I don't know about Papy [Tshishimbi].

“I really don't know. I saw this information today [Tuesdy] but it sounds funny because I spoke to the media after the match, I spoke to Azam TV so I don't know what they are looking for from me.

“I don't know how it is possible because I didn't refuse to talk to the press.”

Meanwhile, Simba SC's midfielder Jonas Mkude was taken to the Disciplinary Committee for a hard tackle during their match against Biashara United.

“Simba SC player [Jonas] Mkude has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee for his dangerous tackle against a Biashara United player during the match which was played on February 22,” TFF announced.

Finally, Ruvu Shooting has been fined for use of a non-designated gate during the match against Polisi Tanzania.

“Ruvu Shooting have been fined Tsh1000,000 for using a non-official gate during their match against Polisi Tanzania which subsequently led to acts of violence involving head coach Salum Mayanga and his players Shaban Kisiga, Emmanuel Martin and Rajab Zahiri on February 22.”