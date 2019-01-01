'I don't get paid to speak' - Pogba hits back at Keane and Man Utd critics

The Frenchman continues to see his form called into question, but he has learned to turn a deaf ear to those quick to pick apart his performances

Paul Pogba has responded to his critics, which include outspoken former captain Roy Keane, by stating that he is “not paid to speak”.

A World Cup winner continues to find his every move dissected in minute detail.

As an £89 million asset at Old Trafford and supposed club talisman, the 26-year-old has had to get used to operating under the brightest of spotlights.

With so much expected of him, his performances are picked apart like few others.

Pogba has grown accustomed to such a standing and has learned to turn a deaf ear to his detractors.

He is aware that questions are being asked of his struggles for consistency in 2018-19, but is reluctant to be drawn into a debate with those no longer involved in competitive football.

Quizzed on his critics, Pogba told RMC: "There's no problem.

"They're paid to say things in front of the camera. I'm just focused on what happens on the pitch.

"They can say what they want, they're paid for that. I'm not paid to speak. I'm paid to be on the pitch and to fight for my team. That's all."

Pogba was speaking in the wake of a 1-1 draw for United at home to .

He impressed in flashes during an outing at Old Trafford, but was unable to inspire the Red Devils to a much-needed three points in their ongoing bid for a top-four finish in the .

While disappointed to miss out on victory over another hopeful, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were much improved compared to some of their recent outings.

Pogba conceded after a 4-0 reversal away at that United had “disrespected” supporters who made the trip to Goodison Park.

While his honesty was commended by some, it drew a stinging response from former midfielder Keane.

He told Sky Sports of Pogba ahead of a 2-0 derby defeat to at Old Trafford: "I wouldn't believe a word he says.

"There's no meaning, no meaning behind it. I don't even think he believed what he was saying there. He is a big problem, no doubt about it.

"You've got to run back when you're defending. He said it got a bit heated after the game against ; I heard they were actually throwing their hair gel at each other."

While eager to avoid being dragged into a war of words about the present, speculation continues to suggest that Pogba’s future could lie away from United.

Real Madrid are among those said to be closely monitoring his situation in England heading towards the summer transfer window.