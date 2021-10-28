‘I don’t feel special’ – Success disappointed despite scoring maiden Udinese goal vs Verona

Isaac Success stated he does not ‘feel special’ despite breaking his Serie A duck against Verona on Wednesday.

Making his first start for the Little Zebra against the Mastiffs, the Nigeria international gave his team a third-minute lead thanks to an assist from Tolgay Arslan.

Despite netting first and dominating ball possession for most of the game, Luca Gotti settled for a 1-1 draw as the visitors restored parity through Antonin Barak’s 83rd-minute penalty.

That was Udinese’s third consecutive draw in the Italian top-flight, and the 25-year-old expressed his satisfaction with his performance, albeit, he is displeased with the outcome at Stadio Friuli.

“Before the game, my teammates charged me, then I know my qualities and I know what contribution I can give to the team,” Success told Udinese TV.

“I played with confidence and I always try to do my best. My first goal in Serie A makes me happy but the result disappoints us because I think we deserved better.

“Now, we have to think about Sunday. Manager [Luca Gotti] is a great man and has a great personality, all the staff are of great help to everyone.

“Even before my arrival, I spoke with the coach and I immediately felt at ease.

“[On Wednesday], when I saw the formation, I was a bit surprised but at the same time I thought it was an opportunity to be exploited, those who are on the bench must always be ready to make their contribution.

"It is my first goal here, but I hope to score more and help the team. I don't feel special, I think about the team first and I want to contribute to the common good.

“We are a group and I want to give everything. Too bad for the result but we look forward to the next game, we are all disappointed with the result and the guys want to redeem themselves."

After playing for 63 minutes, the former Granada and Udinese man was substituted for Jens Stryger Larsen.

Unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, Udinese are guests of Inter Milan on Sunday.