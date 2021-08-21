I don't care if Real Madrid sign Mbappe - Ancelotti

The PSG star continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu side but the coach says he does not know if the transfer will happen

Carlo Ancelotti says he does not care if Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes.

The striker’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain as he has entered the last year of his contract and has stayed quiet on his intention to sign an extension.

Madrid have long been linked with the France international and are said to be the favourites to sign him should he leave PSG.

What has been said?

Ancelotti says he does not know if the Spanish giants will land the 22-year-old and is satisfied with his current selection.

“I don't know if he will arrive,” he said at a press conference when asked about his side’s interest in Mbappe.

“I don't care what will happen. I have a very good and very strong squad. They give me a lot of happiness. I am focused on that.

“Let's wait these 10 days and now I am focused on the team that I have.”

He added: “This squad, as it is, can compete for any trophy. We have very big stars here. I'm not going to name all of them, but we have a lot of top players. This squad is full of stars.

“We have to work together. The star, if he is able to compete for the others, wins titles.”

Do PSG expect Mbappe to stay?

Mbappe is off to a strong start for PSG this season. He has started all three of their Ligue 1 games so far and netted his first goal as they beat Brest 4-2 on Friday, adding to the two assists he registered in the previous matches.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the attacker’s future before the game and said he expects him to stay put.

“He's working really hard to be ready this season and I see him staying with us this season,” he said .

