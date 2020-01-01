'I can't ask for any more than that' - Lampard hails Chelsea's FA Cup win over Man Utd

The Blues boss was delighted with the way his side cruised to a win over the Red Devils at Wembley to reach the final

manager Frank Lampard was proud of his side’s performance in Sunday’s 3-1 win against .

The Blues dominated the semi-final tie against Ole Gunnar Solskjear’s side at Wembley to book their place in the final against .

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount and an own goal from Harry Maguire put the Stamford Bridge side well ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team before Bruno Fernandes converted a late penalty for the Red Devils.

Lampard was delighted with the way his team rose to the challenge and controlled the game.

"I can't ask for any more from my players than that,” he told . The work ethic and the level of performance. We were on top and when they changed their system we were even better. I am very proud of that performance.

"Where we are at it is going to happen that we have some bad displays like against . We have done a lot of work in the last few days and the players deserve a huge amount of credit.

"They should take confidence form that display. We have leaders, you can't compare across eras but we have leaders in the team. It was a performance full of character and personality.”

Chelsea will conclude their campaign next week when they visit on Wednesday and then host at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The London side are third in the English top-flight and a point ahead of Leicester and United and Lampard hopes his side treat the games like finals before they return to Wembley to face Arsenal on August 1.

"We have finals ahead, Two in the league and then Arsenal. We want to win things. Three games won't define the progress we have made but we are at the business end.”

After the cup final, Chelsea will return to duty when they meet in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Bayern hold a significant advantage as they beat Lampard’s team 3-0 in London in February.