I cannot catch up with Simba SC's Kagere - Mbeya City striker Chidiebere
Mbeya City striker Abasirim Chidiebele states it will not be easy to catch up with Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere in the race for the Tanzania Mainland League Golden Boot.
The Burundian has so far managed to score 12 goals for the defending champions in the 2019/20 campaign. The 27-year old has set his target of the season but insists the former Gor Mahia forward has a good chance of finishing as the league's top scorer for the second season in a row.
"Kagere is a top player and his impact is felt in the games he has played," Chidiebele is quoted by Mwanaspoti.
"He has so far managed to score many goals [12] and competing with him is almost impossible. What I have done is set a personal target of 15 goals this season and hope to realize it."
The striker was on target for Mbeya City against Azam last weekend in a 1-1 draw, and he has revealed the impact of that goal.
"The goal has given me the confidence I needed, it has opened up an opportunity for me to get as many goals in the league. I am now focused and hope to give my best in every game hoping to get as many goals as possible," Chidiebele concluded.
Mbeya City are currently 18th in the log with 17 points from 20 matches.