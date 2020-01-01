I cannot blame anyone for Aston Villa struggle – Fenerbahce & Tanzania’s Samatta

The forward signed for the English club early in the year but he ended the association with the side after struggling for goals and playtime

forward Mbwana Samatta has stated he would not put blame on anyone for his struggles at .

The Taifa Stars skipper, 27, signed for the Birmingham side in January but ended up struggling for playtime and goals under Dean Smith. Samatta became the first Tanzanian to feature in the English competition but the struggles led to his exit after just half-a-season with Aston Villa where he scored just once.

“I cannot blame anyone about what happened at Aston Villa, for me it was a great experience before I could join a big club like Fenerbahce,” Samatta told the Turkish’s club Online TV in his first interaction with reporters since signing the new deal.

“I took everything positive and I think it was God's plan that I should go to a big league like 's before I could come here. But I am taking it positive especially for the experience at Aston Villa.”

The former Simba SC striker slightly spoke about his strengths as a player but expounded largely on what he expects to deliver for Fenerbahce.

“My playing style combines speed, agility but after all, why should I have to say everything here, the defenders will know them because I will be giving them my secret,” added the former centre-forward.

“I like to play at the shoulder of the defenders but the most important thing for me is scoring goals. That is something I enjoy doing for the team.

“You know I am a striker and helping the team score goals and win games and in this kind of a game, football, you know the one who has more points is the one that wins the leagues.

“I hope, like many other people, we are going to work and be better this season.”

The Tanzanian amassed 13 goals for Simba, 60 for and 43 for KRG of before but has revealed he will not concentrate too much on the top scorers’ chart as his main aim is, generally, to help Fenerbahce.

“For me, I know everybody is expecting me to score goals every time but for me what is more important is the team,” he concluded. “If the team wins points every time and I do not score, I will be so happy because, in the end, the team has to do great in the season and not the players.

“One has to be a team player and I want to give everything for the club and if we are winning points especially three points every game, I will be happier if we become champions even if I will not be a top scorer.

“I do not concentrate on other strikers I just want to give everything for the team.

“Fenerbahce are a big club in the world and when you have the opportunity to come and play for them, it is difficult to say no. I was happy to join because I know it is a great club with fantastic supporters.”

“I hope it will work as everybody is saying and I will work hard to ensure I become an important player for the team and help in any way that I can.”

Samatta signed for the Turkish side on a loan deal that will be replaced by a four-year contract at the end of the season.