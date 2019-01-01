'I can still play for a big club' - Ribery not done yet following Bayern departure

The 36-year-old winger is still interested in playing at the highest level after calling time on a trophy-laden spell in Germany last season

Franck Ribery has revealed that he still wishes to play for a "big club" once he departs at the end of June.

The 36-year-old joined the outfit in 2007 and went on to make 425 appearances for the club, scoring 124 goals.

The Frenchman helped the club win 23 trophies during his time at Allianz Arena, most notably lifting the in 2013 after a 2-1 win over .

Ribery still believes he has life left in him at the highest level, however, telling L’Equipe: "I'm still hungry and I think I can still give things.

"As long as I think that I have a high level in my head and legs, I'll go for it.

"I'll never cheat. I can still play for a big club... Let me think... I want to play for two more seasons."

The winger announced his Bayern departure at the end of last season alongside fellow long-serving wide-man Arjen Robben, as the pair called time on a dominant period for the club in German football.

His farewell appearance went exactly as he would have hoped in the form of a 5-1 win over , with the 36-year-old coming off the bench to score as he weaved in between two defenders before lofting over Kevin Trapp at the near post.

At his age, some players may be tempted by a big money move to sunny shores away from Europe’s most competitive leagues, but Ribery says he intends to do otherwise.

"I'll have money everywhere, but I want the challenge," he added.

"I think I can still handle a great challenge.

"When I arrived, Bayern were sitting at 14th place in the Bundesliga and weren't in the Champions League. Twelve years later, I left with 23 titles."

The former forward’s revelations seemingly end rumours of a shock move to newly-promoted outfit , who were linked with a daring approach for Ribery.

The Frenchman could look to make a return to his home country, where he spent the early years of his career with Boulogne, Olympique Ales, Stade Brest and Metz before joining in 2005.