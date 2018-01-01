'I can see him leaving in January' - Ex-United midfielder claims Pogba is close to Old Trafford exit

The Frenchman has been dropped from the side in recent weeks and his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho appears to have broken down

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has said he thinks Paul Pogba could leave the Red Devils in the January transfer window.

The World Cup winner has not started either of United’s last two Premier League matches and there are now almost daily reports surrounding the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford.

That, for Ince, is proof enough that Pogba will leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

“I can see Pogba leaving in January,” he admitted to the Evening Standard. “It’s all set up for him to go. It feels like he will be gone.

“That’s a shame because he’s world class and how much of it is about his relationship with the manager?

“With Pogba and [Jose] Mourinho it's become [like] Coronation Street. It’s not gone away. When that happens it affects the rest of the players.”

However, despite Ince’s concerns that Pogba could be sold next month, Mourinho seemed to imply after United’s 2-1 defeat against Valencia on Wednesday night that the former Juventus man still has a place in his team.

“I'm looking for him [Pogba] to play well and to have a good impact in the game and a good impact in the team, a team with many players that don't have many miles in their legs,” he said.

And while speculation will undoubtedly continue to surround Pogba, it is not just the midfielder who concerns Ince, but also United’s entire transfer structure and Mourinho’s tactics.

“Why are United getting top-class players who are not performing?

“When you think about the way Alexis Sanchez was at Arsenal, he’s a completely different player now.

“Pogba was outstanding at Juventus. It was a different style there and he’s suffering now. The style has to change or you have to bring in players that fit your philosophy,” he added.

It looks unlikely that Pogba will start in United’s next game, which is away to Liverpool on Sunday.

It’s a huge match for both sides, but especially the Red Devils, who could trail fifth-place Arsenal by 11 points should they lose at Anfield.

Mourinho’s side have won just once in their last five league games and it looks likely to be an uphill battle against a Liverpool side who have won 13 of their 16 matches in the Premier League this season.