'I can never reach Mosimane's level even in 500 lives' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena insists he can never match or reach the level of celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

The two worked together at the Brazilians and it was the current Al Ahly coach who promoted the youthful Mokwena to the senior team to work under him. Even after Mosimane left for the Red Devils, Mokwena with the help of fellow coach Manqoba Mngqithi have ensured the team retained its level.

It is for this reason, the former Bafana Bafana coach believes the 34-year-old will reach a higher level.

'Mokwena will be better than me'

Mosimane, in a reply to one of his followers, stated the Sundowns tactician has the potential to develop and become the best.

"You asked me what prompted me to promote coach Mokwena from our U19 Sundowns team. I told you that I saw huge potential in him and that he is going to be better than me. I still stand by that statement," the Caf Champions League-winning coach said.

@Velile_Mnyandu,you asked me what prompted me to promote @coach_rulani from our U-19 Sundowns team.I told you that I saw Huge potential in him and that he is going to be better than me.I still stand to that statement. https://t.co/UCr2DwHBvX — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 11, 2021

However, in the same thread, Mokwena was hesitant to accept the compliment, saying he can not match his mentor. He, nevertheless, showed appreciation for the opportunity

"I could never [reach your level] my coach," the former Orlando Pirates coach said.

"Even if I lived 500 lives and each life span gave me an opportunity to get closer to your level. Your hard work, drive, and relentless focus have made you leap years ahead of your generation. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity you gave me."

Article continues below

In last season's Champions League assignment, the two tacticians were on the opposite ends to guide their teams. In the first leg of the quarter-finals, goals from Taher Mohamed in the 23rd minute and another one from Mohsen Salah in the 89th minute gave the Egyptian giants, Al Ahly the advantage.

When the two teams met in the second leg, they settled for a 1-1 draw. Ibrahim Yasser gave the visitors the lead after 11 minutes, but Mosa Lebusa scored in the 30th minute to ensure the spoils were shared.

The Red Devils went on to win the competition after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the final.