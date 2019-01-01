I can leave Simba SC for Yanga SC with an improved offer - Kagere

The former K'Ogalo striker admits he was bound to join the 27-time league champions but Wekundu wa Msimbazi changed his mind

SImba SC striker Meddie Kagere has revealed the Msimbazi based side gave him an offer he could not resist to snub Yanga SC.

The 27-time league champions were expecting the striker's signature when his contract with expired, but the 33-year old changed his mind and joined their bitter rivals.

Kagere has revealed what made him change his mind in favour of the current Mainland League defending champions.

"Before Simba signed me, I had agreed on everything with Yanga and was willing to make a move then the former came with a better offer," Kagere told Mwanaspoti.

"[Simba's] offer was irresistible; remember football is my business, without it, I cannot get my basic needs and that is why I took their offer. Yanga were full of promises, but Simba acted, it was an easy decision for me."

The Rwanda international forward is not ruling out the chance of playing for Yanga if they come up with a better deal.

"If [Yanga] can come with more than what Simba are giving me, I will not hesitate to join them. No player loves a team more than his personal interests, and I am no different.

"A few years from now, my children will be asking for my basic needs and not the team I love," Kagere concluded.

Simba are currently on top of the table with 25 points, one more than second-placed Kagera Sugar.