‘I came to Simba SC to win Tanzanian league title' – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach speaks for the first time after being unveiled to lead the Tanzanian giants on a two-year contract

Simba SC coach Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck has revealed the main reason why he joined the club.

The Belgian coach was unveiled on Wednesday, replacing sacked Patrick Aussems, and he will be assisted by former player Selemani Matola.

The former Zambian coach has now said his main intention with Simba is to retain the league title and also to do well in the Caf for next season.

“I came to Simba because of two things, one is to retain the league title and second is to make sure the team performs well in the Caf competition as from next season,” Vandenbroeck told Goal.

“I know Simba have a huge fan base who always wants good results and good things happening at the club and I can promise I will not disappoint them. I will do my best with the squad we have to make sure Simba remains the best team in and even the region.”

The 40-year Vandenbroeck was appointed the manager of the Zambian national team in July 2018 but the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) did not renew his contract due to his failure to qualify for the 2019 .

Simba's selection criteria included a coach who has been actively involved or employed in the last 12 months, a high level of football qualification and experience in working at club level or national team level in Africa.