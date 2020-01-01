I am very proud of my time at Gor Mahia - Kerr

The coach has expressed his love for K'Ogalo even after he left the local heavyweights

Former head coach Dylan Kerr has revealed he had memorable moments during his time in charge of the Kenyan ( ) giants.

Kerr, now at FC, revealed he would have been Gor Mahia's coach earlier when Bobby Williamson had preferred him as his best successor. Williamson had left Gor Mahia to take 's national team job in 2014 and Kerr reveals he would have then been made K'Ogalo's tactician.

He eventually joined the Green Army in 2017 after Nuttal unceremoniously left.

More teams

“I was very proud of my time at Gor Mahia,” Kerr told Goal.

"The chairman [Ambrose Rachier] was amazing and when I came, I regretted the time I turned them down when [Bobby] Williamson offered me his job when he joined Harambee Stars but it worked for them because [Frank] Nuttall took the job.

“I was offered a job in before I took the Black job but I turned it down because of my respect for Rachier and when I did leave, I called him first and asked for his permission and he allowed me to leave with his best wishes.”

Although he accepted there were numerous challenges during his time at Gor Mahia, the widely travelled tactician stated certain things that happened were out of his control.

“The good points outweighed the bad,” Kerr explained.

“I'm unique, in a way many coaches are not, they would never accept things I had to deal with but I adapted and got on with my job because I'm professional, proud and understood that sometimes things happen at clubs in Africa you as a coach have no control.

“Yes, things happened that I didn't like but that was out of my hands. My apartment had no electricity or water, not having a car, training strikes by players, horrendous Caf & Confederation preparations, salary delays and no training facilities were out of my control but I, along with Jolawi [Abondo], the Team Manager, tried and 90% found solutions.”

The former Simba SC coach also recounted how he enjoyed the lifestyle of the Kenyan people as well as the Green Army's supporters.

“I loved Kenyan life, the food on the streets was amazing, the people and the amazing K'Ogalo supporters and the whole staff. Well, most of them were amazing everyone saw what I was trying to do,” explained the 53-year old coach.

“We had a good family of players, I can't point out at individuals but everyone played their part, we had a squad and we had a family ‎who wanted what I did; to win.

“I've got too many amazing memories of back-to-back [KPL] titles to mention.”

Kerr also talked about their tie against Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis. The first leg encounter between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw in Nairobi before the Kenyan side lost 1-0 in the return leg as the match was mired by violence too.

Article continues below

“We should have beaten Esperance. We played with a rotational squad even beating our rivals [AFC Leopards] to win my second KPL title,” concluded the Black Leopards coach.

“We played at Goodison Park with amazing thanks to Sportpesa and we didn't let Kenya down even though the [4-0] scoreline suggests, 's squad was worth over £100 million to our squad worth Ksh10 million.”

By the time Kerr was leaving his K'Ogalo job, he had already endeared himself to the fans.