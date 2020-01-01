'I am used to Simba SC, they are my customers' - Ruvu Shooting's Maganga

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have suffered consecutive defeats in the league and are currently placed fourth on the table

Ruvu Shooting attacker Fully Zullu Maganga has stated Simba SC are his customers and that is why he can easily score against them.

The 32-year-old scored last season when the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw and on Monday, he was on target to help the visitors walk away with maximum points at Uhuru Stadium.

It was an excellent response after their 1-0 loss in the previous game against Prisons.

"[Since our defeat to Tanzania] Prisons, we have been training well and following what coach Benjamin Mkwasa has been teaching us," Maganga told reporters after guiding his team to victory over the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions.

"He advised us on how to play [at Uhuru Stadium] and as players, we followed the instructions to the letter."

The striker went on to explain why it was easy getting a goal against Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"I am used to Simba and every season, I see them as my customers," Maganga continued.

"And, it is not only Simba, but most teams I play, do not get it easy because I give my best to score."

The towering attacker is now setting his sights on the next assignment hoping to get a win as well.

"We are playing Coastal Union in our next top tier game and we are going to do exactly what we have done to Simba SC," he concluded.

Monday's win took Ruvu to the seventh position with 12 points. The administrative side have played eight games in the 2020/21 season. Of the eight matches, they have managed to collect three wins, as many draws and two losses.

Following the defeat, the Msimbazi-based charges dropped to fourth on the table with 13 points after seven matches. They have managed to collect four wins, a draw, and two losses.

Azam FC, who also fell by a solitary goal to Mtibwa Sugar, lead the race with 21 points from eight games. They are followed by Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) who have not lost any games this season.

After seven matches, they have managed to get six wins and a draw to take their points tally to 19. Biashara Mara United are third with 16 points.