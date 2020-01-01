I am not yet ready for Taifa Stars return - Kapombe

Despite a good display for his club, the defender feels he is not yet ready for the national team return

Simba SC defender Shomari Kapombe feels he is not yet ready to make a return to the national team.

The experienced centre-back was in an inspired form as the Tanzania Mainland League defending champions claimed a 2-1 win against Mbao FC on Thursday evening.

Despite calls from a section of the fans for the player to be considered for the Taifa Stars, the 27-year-old believes he is not yet ready.

"I am doing my best to get in the best shape possible; although currently, I am not ready for the call-up," Kapombe told Azam TV on Thursday.

"My main focus is on my game, once I am ready I will play better and help the team."

Kapombe has also admitted the game against Mbao was tough despite Wekundu wa Msimbazi winning.

"[Mbao] came prepared, it was a tough game but we won because we took our chances. They had packed their midfield, and we had to use our wings and set pieces to break them, and I am glad it worked out for us," the defender concluded.

Simba are currently on 38 points after 15 league matches.