I am not yet ready for Taifa Stars return - Kapombe
Simba SC defender Shomari Kapombe feels he is not yet ready to make a return to the Tanzania national team.
The experienced centre-back was in an inspired form as the Tanzania Mainland League defending champions claimed a 2-1 win against Mbao FC on Thursday evening.
Despite calls from a section of the fans for the player to be considered for the Taifa Stars, the 27-year-old believes he is not yet ready.
"I am doing my best to get in the best shape possible; although currently, I am not ready for the call-up," Kapombe told Azam TV on Thursday.
"My main focus is on my game, once I am ready I will play better and help the team."
Kapombe has also admitted the game against Mbao was tough despite Wekundu wa Msimbazi winning.
"[Mbao] came prepared, it was a tough game but we won because we took our chances. They had packed their midfield, and we had to use our wings and set pieces to break them, and I am glad it worked out for us," the defender concluded.
Simba are currently on 38 points after 15 league matches.