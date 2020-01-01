‘I am happy to play for Yanga SC’ – Ntibazonkiza reveals after making debut

The Burundian forward now says he feels loved at the club and will reciprocate with top displays to help his team win titles

New Young Africans (Yanga SC) signing Saidio Ntibazonkiza has vowed to help the team achieve the targets they set for the 2020-21 campaign.

The 33-year-old is the latest arrival at the Jangwani giants, who are currently topping the 18-team league table with 37 points and chasing for their first title in four years.

Ntibazonkiza made his first appearance in Yanga colours on Tuesday as they beat first division side Singida United 3-0 in a friendly, with the Burundian forward announcing his arrival with a brace while the other goal came via Deus Kaseke.

Yanga spotted Ntibazonkiza during a friendly between and Burundi in which he scored the lone goal as they beat Taifa Stars at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

He was signed immediately after the game but could not feature for the side until the mini-transfer window which opened on December 16, meaning he is now eligible to turn out for the giants in the Mainland .

The striker has now said he will strive to help the team reach their targets after making his debut with the two goals.

“I’m happy to play for Yanga, they approached me in their quest to reinforce their squad and I said let me go for the challenge to see how we can build the team altogether,” Ntibazonkiza said as quoted by Daily News.

“I will use my experience and with a combination of other experienced players, we will achieve the goal.

“I feel happy to see people appreciating what you do, It’s my first experience to play with Yanga but I see a bright future here,” said Ntibazonkiza, who has also played for Burundian giants Vital’O and also Kaysar Kyzylorda in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

On which team will stop Yanga from winning the title, Ntibazonkiza said: “Let’s see how it is going since I’m a new player I cannot say that, it’s is too early considering the fact that I have not yet played for the league match.”

Ntibazonkiza started to play football at Vital'O and as an asylum seeker, he came to the in 2005. NEC was the nearest professional football club, and because of that, he trained with their youth team.

Eventually, NEC signed him on a permanent deal. At the beginning of the 2006-07 season, he began playing for the youth team but was shortly thereafter promoted to the first-team squad. On November 18, 2006, against Sparta Rotterdam, Ntibazonkiza played his first game in the Eredivisie.

After receiving a Dutch residence permit, Ntibazonkiza signed a contract binding him to NEC until the summer of 2009. He also signed another contract extension until 2012 in January 2009.