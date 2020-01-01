'I am happy to go into record books' - Namungo FC striker Bigirimana

The forward has also stated he is keen on winning the Golden Boot in the current campaign

Namungo FC striker Blaise Bigirimana has revealed he is happy to go into the record as the one who scored the first goal for the 2020/21 Mainland League season.

The forward managed to inspire his side to victory over Coastal Union as his strike helped them to a 1-0 win. He has since explained the feeling after going down into the history books.

"I am very happy to go into the record of scoring the first goal of the season which also gave my team the first victory [in the current campaign]," Bigirimana told Daily News.

More teams

"The first game was tough for us because the new players were still working to get into the first team's chemistry, but we have had ample training sessions and I am sure that the chemistry will be found soon."

The Burundi international has also commented on the exit of teammate Relient Lusajo and how it impacted him.

"[Lusajo] is a great player and we were used to each other as we played together for almost one year," Bigirimana stated.

"He is very talented and I am sure that wherever he is, he will shine.

"The challenge I faced on our opening match of the season was that I played as a lone striker until in the second half when another striker was brought in and that is when the winning goal came.

In an initial interview, the 28-year-old stated he wants to take the Golden Boot from Simba SC forward Meddie Kagere.

The Rwanda attacker has been dominating for the past two seasons and scored 23 and 22 goals to finish on top of the best scorers' table. The Burundi attacker has now set a target of winning the Golden Boot this season and dislodge his compatriot from the top.

Article continues below

"In the last two seasons, Kagere has been the top scorer [in the Tanzania Mainland League]," Bigirimana said.

"This time around I want to win it as well; I have the ability and potential to do so and I have been training to get prepared for it.

"With enough cooperation from my teammates, scoring will not be a problem for me. I will also work harder in training to convince [the technical bench] to give me a starting berth in the team on a regular basis."