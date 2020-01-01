Hyderabad FC’s Javier Gurri Lopez - We played as a team for ten minutes

The Spanish interim coach of Hyderabad FC suggested that his biggest challenge now is to recover the self-confidence of his players…

Hyderabad FC’s poor form continued as they succumbed to yet another embarrassing defeat in the ongoing (ISL) on Wednesday against league leaders .

The rock-bottom side once again looked hapless and disorganised in front of the Gaurs. They have now conceded a league-worst 37 goals and that is a record in ISL.

Interim coach Javier Gurri Lopez, though, backed his team and suggested that FC Goa outclassed them with sheer quality.

“All have not worked from the first minute. In the last two games, our defensive and attacking organisation has been very good but Goa was much better than us. We can play much better and we could have put Goa in more trouble.

“Especially after we scored, at 2-1, we put five midfielders in the middle but soon came their third goal and they controlled the game. Our players put their hundred per cent but it was not enough.

“Today we only played as a team for 10 minutes. After that, we played more like individuals.”

The Hyderabad coach acknowledged former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera’s good work at the club but also suggested that the new interim coach Clifford Miranda has done a good job.

“For me, it's not about the coach, it is about the players. Of course, this is the work of Sergio Lobera in the last three years and today also they played good football. Now there is a new coach and today with a new coach they again played good football. I think Sergio Lobera did a good job but the new coach is also doing well.”

“It's difficult to find a positive when you lose 4-1. One of the positives is that we played younger players like Liston (Colaco) who didn't feel much pressure and did well in one-on-ones.

“We have to put this loss behind and look forward to the two games at home. The most difficult job this week will be recovering the self-confidence.”