Hussein's screamer hands Simba SC win over Gwambina FC and top position

Mbeya City also claimed a 1-0 win over Namungo to get out of the relegation zone

Mohamed Hussein scored the only goal to help Simba SC defeat Gwambina FC 1-0 in Misungwi to go top of the table.

Prior to Saturday's assignment, Wekundu wa Msimbazi were trailing rivals Yanga SC by two points.

Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu, and Pascal Wawa had scored in the last meeting to help the reigning champions claim a 3-0 win over the debutants at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Captain John Bocco once again got a chance to start ahead of Chris Mugalu, who has been deputizing for him. After impressive displays, Kagere was also given a chance

The visitors had a decent start and created some chances but they did not capitalise on them, as good defending from the hosts kept the champions at bay.

However, it changed in the 29th minute, when the Misungwi-based charges failed to clear the ball from their danger zone.

A weak clearance gave possession to Hussein, whose 30-yard shot flew all the way into the back of the net. It proved to be the only goal in the first half.

After the pause, the champions resorted to cautious play, denying their opponents possession, and ended up walking home with maximum points.

At Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, visitors Mbeya City claimed a 1-0 win against their hosts Namungo FC to get out of the relegation zone and into the 16th position.

The lone goal by the visitors was scored in the 12th minute by Juma Luizio, when George Sangija slipped a pass between the defenders and the unmarked Luizio did not hesitate to put the ball in the back of the net.

Mbeya are now on 27 points from as many matches from which they have won five, drawn 12, and lost 10. Namungo are 11th with 31 points. They have won eight games, drawn seven, and lost as many.

Simba SC XI: Aishi Manula, Shomari kapombe, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Joash Onyango, Kennedy Juma, Clatous Chama, John Bocco, Bernard Morrisson, Mzamiru Yassin, Medie Kagere

Article continues below

Subs: Beno Kakolanya, Gadiel Kamagi, Mohamed Ame, Chris Mugalu Kope, Rally Bwalya, Jonas Mkude, Hassan Dilunga

Gwambina FC XI: Mohamed Makaka, Revocatus Mgunga, Salum Kipaga, Novart Lufunga, Baraka Mtui, Meshack Mwamita, Yusuph Kagoma, Paulo Nonga, Rajabu Athuman, Jimson Mwanuke

Subs: Mohamed Hussein, Hamad Nassoro, Amos Kadikilo, Anthony Matogolo, Yusuf Dunia, Salim Sheshe, Miraji Salehe