Hussein: How Tanzanian strikers can settle their nerves and score

The ex-international calls on strikers in the Mainland Premier League to look beyond what they are taught by their coaches

strikers have been urged to take up extra scoring training programmes for them to be lethal at the goalmouth and be able to score many goals.

This was revealed by former Taifa Stars striker Mohammed Hussein ‘Mmachinga’ who insisted the current crop of strikers rely much on what their coaches tell them without taking the trouble to seek other scoring tactics.

"On several occasions, I have observed that most of our strikers become nervous whenever they get inside the penalty box or near to the opposite team's goal as such, they end up missing great scoring chances,” Hussein is quoted by Daily News.

"A striker should always be calm inside the box because anything can happen. Confidence is what most strikers in the country lack and this is a big challenge for them since, in the end, they end up scoring fewer goals in a single season than expected.”

He added during his active time on the battlefield, he was not afraid to listen to what other senior players used to tell him for the sake of sharpening his netting boots.

"A good striker is the one who knows how to position himself before he gets the ball and not afterward. I think most of our strikers usually make a decision on how to position when they have already received the ball which is written,” Hussein continued.

Furthermore, Hussein who had the ability to score many goals during his playing period said if he was still active on the field of play until now, he could have been scoring not less than 30 goals saying modern football is easier than in those days.