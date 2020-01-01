Hussein allays fears over Simba SC's physical readiness

The football star's spent two months at home when the league was suspended owing to the Covid-19 containment measures

Simba SC left-back Mohammed Hussein has told their fans not to be worried by the players' level of fitness ahead of the Vodacom (VPL) resumption.

VPL will resume on June 13 after the players spent two months away at home when it was cancelled and this raised questions on their ability to keep fit without the close watch of their coaches.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been training at Mo Simba Arena at Bunju for almost two weeks now and Hussein says the fans should not get worried on their physical readiness for action.

“I understand fans are worried that maybe the players will not be at the right physical level when the matches will resume because we were away without playing or training together,” Tshabalala, as Hussein is known, told the club's portal.

“Most of our players are professional who tried to keep their levels and when the matches shall come, they will be ready to play and show that they can do even better.

“So, if there is any Simba fan who is worried when the league resumes that we might not be fit, then I can assure them it is not the case. We are ready to perform even better than we did last time.

“For now, our main objective is to defend the league title and we have prepared ourselves physically and mentally to see that we do just that.”

The defender also stated the home and away basis of honouring the matches will not have much impact on their race to defend the title.

“Playing away and at home has been there and so it is not going to affect us in any major way. It is not going to be the reason why Simba cannot defend the league title,” he assured.

Hussein's assertions come just a day after his coach Sven Vandenbroeck said the players are not ready for action.

“I will be changing the format of training sessions as time goes by as I try as hard as possible to help the players be ready before the first match. We have had a good first week of training so far,” Vandenbroeck said.

“I have seen the fixtures and if you ask me if we are ready to play now, then I will tell you we are not because the players are yet to get the required level of physical fitness."

Simba will restart their campaign with a match against Ruvu Shooting.