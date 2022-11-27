Hunt believes Manchester United coach McCarthy is destined for bigger jobs in England

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt feels Benni McCarthy can become a manager in Europe after his current role at Manchester United.

McCarthy coaches strikers and wingers at Manchester United

He is one of few South African coaches working overseas

Hunt now tips him for bigger things after Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? McCarthy was roped into Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff at Old Trafford before the start of this season. Now with the former Bafana Bafana striker working in Europe, Hunt has backed McCarthy to be his own man in a big job. McCarthy is one of a few South African coaches plying their trade overseas. Hunt feels what limits opportunities for local coaches to work abroad is Bafana Bafana’s poor performances because the tacticians are judged by their national team performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If you don’t get opportunities, how do you go? Look at Benni [McCarthy]’s situation now, he has one foot to get into a coaching job in England if he leaves there,” said Hunt as per Phakaaathi. “He can get a chance at a decent level and what helps is the playing career, it can help.”

AND WHAT MORE?: Hunt believes another South African coach Pitso Mosimane, who is working in Saudi Arabia, can also get a job in Europe.

“He has done great now and he is well-connected there,” Hunt said. “Hopefully it is another step for him to jump across the water to countries like Greece and those types of places.

“I have said it earlier that it is important for us and we need to start exporting more, not just players but coaches. But we get judged because of our national team. What Pitso is doing is brilliant and we have to commend him for sticking it out there with the living conditions is not easy. It is difficult to live a different way of life.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A few South African coaches have made it overseas so far. Apart from Mosimane and McCarthy, Quinton Fortune is coaching in Mexico while Steven Pienaar is with Ajax Amsterdam Academy. Bradley Carnell is the head coach of Saint Louis City in the Major Soccer League.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BENNI? McCarthy continues at Manchester United and would be trying to sharpen their strikers when competitive action resumes towards Christmas after the 2022 Fifa World Cup.