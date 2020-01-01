Humud: Namungo FC sign Mtibwa Sugar's experienced midfielder

The Lindi-based side is strengthening for the Caf Confederation Cup campaign next season

Mainland League side Namungo FC have completed the signing of midfielder Abdulhalim Humud from Mtibwa Sugar.

The 33-year-old helped the Sugar Millers escape relegation, and his experience is what has enticed the Lindi-based side to go for his services. With the club set for bigger challenges next season, they have decided to bolster their squad.

"Former Mtibwa Sugar midfielder Abdulhalim Humud has officially joined Namungo FC on a two-year contract," Azam TV confirmed on Friday.

"Namungo FC will represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup next season."

Kiungo wa zamani wa @mtibwaofficial Abdulhalim Humud amejiunga na @namungofc kwa mkataba wa miaka miwili.

— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) August 13, 2020

The team finished fourth in the league after getting 17 wins in the 38 matches played, 13 draws, and eight losses to finish the season with 63 points.

They earned the right to play on the continent after reaching the finals of the . Despite losing the game 2-1, Namungo qualified since Simba had won the league and were eligible to play in the Caf .

In that final game, Captain John Bocco and Man of the Match Luis Miquissone provided the vital goals that ensured the Dar es Salaam side head back home as the champions for the FA competition.

After 35 minutes of failed attempts to break an otherwise tight Namungo backline, Simba finally got a hard-fought opener through Miquissone’s strike.

The Mozambican, who has proved to be an undroppable figure for coach Sven Vandenbroeck, scored an important goal and further showed why his January signing was a masterstroke.

Shomari Kapombe delivered a swinging cross into the penalty box, but Bocco was denied the opportunity to strike as the opponents swarmed around him, but as Namungo focused on Bocco, the ball fell into Miquissone’s path and the winger slotted home.

Bocco added the second goal four minutes after Miquissone had registered the opener, heading into the net and ensured Simba headed into the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

Namungo got their consolation in the 57th minute when Edward Charles Manyama managed to beat Aishi Manula in Simba's goal as the affair in Sumbawanga turned into an end-to-end encounter.

It will be the first time the team is taking part in continental assignments.