Humud: Mtibwa Sugar vow to keep hold of star from Yanga SC

The Manungu-based top-flight club has revealed their efforts to keep key players ahead of the new season

Mtibwa Sugar have refuted rumours their midfielder Abdulhalim Humud will leave the club in the next transfer window.

The Mainland club has insisted Humud is still a key member of the squad despite being linked with a transfer move to giants Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The midfielder has always talked positively about Yanga and has been seen on many occasions donning the club's jersey something that has fueled his transfer to the Jangwani based club next season.

The club's Information Officer Thobias Kifaru has, however, remained adamant Hamud will not be sold at the end of the season since he remains one of the key players for the club.

“If he will leave the club, then his destination will be outside the country and not to Yanga,” Kifaru is quoted by Daily News.

“At the moment, we are in the process to extend contracts of our players whose deals are nearing completion and others have long contracts which stretch up to 2022.

“We have managed to rebuild Humud until he has reached his top-level hence we are not letting him go at this period and if that is the case, then his next club will be outside the country to fly our name and the national flag high.”

Kifaru further revealed Mtibwa remains the only club with a better management system especially when it comes to youth development.

“We have 30 players, who form the U17 category, 30 players for U20 age group and 30 players who trade in the top-flight, meaning we take good care of more than one hundred players at one center, which is not achieved by any other club in the country,” Kifaru continued.

Recently, the Sugar Millers disclosed they have started to offer long term deals to their players so as to keep them for next season.