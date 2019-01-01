Callum Hudson-Odoi injured in first half of Chelsea's game with Burnley
Getty
Callum Hudson-Odoi has limped off the field in the first half of Chelsea’s Premier League game with Burnley.
The 18-year-old winger, who had forced himself into Maurizio Sarri’s first team plans in recent weeks, went down towards the end of the first period after suffering no apparent contact.
Hudson-Odoi, who was replaced by Pedro, limped down the Stamford Bridge tunnel with the assistance of club staff.
More to follow