Hudson-Odoi addresses England or Ghana national team dilemma after Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph

Callum Hudson-Odoi addressed the dilemma he is facing over which national team to choose between England and Ghana following Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi represented England at every youth level from U16 to U21 before making his first senior international appearance in 2019.

However, the 21-year-old has only been able to take his tally of caps to three since then and he was left out of Gareth Southgate's last Three Lions squad in November, leading to question marks over his future.

Hudson-Odoi is also eligible to play for Ghana due to his heritage and, under current FIFA rules, any players that have played three or fewer international games before the age of 21 are allowed to switch allegiances if they choose to.

The Chelsea winger has not featured for England in two-and-a-half years, but has now given the clearest indication yet that he remains determined to break into Southgate's squad.

Speaking after the Blues' 2-1 win against Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi, Hudson-Odioi replied when asked whether he would commit his international future to the Three Lions and reject Ghana: “Hopefully. I don’t know.

"At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes.”

Hudson-Odoi on rejecting summer loan

Hudson-Odoi also explained why he decided to snub a loan move away from Chelsea last summer amid reported interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues' academy graduate, who recorded an assist for Lukaku's opener against Palmeiras, says he is relieved to have had the chance to revel in more success under Thomas Tuchel.

“You want to win as much as possible with a club like this,” said Hudson-Odoi. “Our aim is always to win games and win as many as possible.

"If I went out in the summer I wouldn’t get opportunities to play like this and win trophies. I’m really delighted that I stayed and obviously I got the opportunity to play.

"For me I’ve just got to give it 120 per cent from minute one every single game.”

Pressed on whether he can already be considered a Chelsea legend with Club World Cup and Champions League winners' medals now on his record, he added: “I don’t feel like a legend at all. I’m young, I’ve got a long way to go. I’m delighted to win trophies.

"You keep adding and adding to the cabinet and it’s nice. But you can’t say you’re a legend at 21.”

