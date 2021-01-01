Hubert Velud: Yanga SC settle on Frenchman as Kaze's successor

However, the experienced tactician will only join Wananchi at the end of the ongoing campaign

Tanzania Mainland League giants Yanga SC have settled on Hubert Velud as the coach to take over from Cedric Kaze.

The Burundian was fired alongside the entire technical bench after Wananchi felt he was not the right man to take them forward.

They then opted to appoint Juma Mwambusi on an interim basis as they started their hunt for the new coach.

"Yanga have come to an agreement with Velud to work together but it will not be immediately," Mwanaspoti reported.

"He will come in after the end of the ongoing season to start preparations for the new one. However, he will arrive in the country early and start the rebuilding process in regards to positions that need to be strengthened."

The 61-year-old former goalkeeper is experienced in African football having coached Hassania Agadir and Difaa El Jadidi of Morocco, ES Setif, US Alger, and CS Constantine - all from Algeria - Democratic Republic of Congo outfit Tout Puissant Mazembe.

He has won several competitions on the continent including the Algerian top-tier title, the Congolese league title as well as the 2016 Caf Super Cup with Mazembe, among others.

The Frenchman has also coached the Togo and Sudan national teams. The tactician will pocket $2 million in the two-year contract with the East African heavyweights.

Before settling for the Frenchman, Yanga had shortlisted former Simba SC coach Belgian Patrick Aussems, who is currently AFC Leopards head coach in Kenya as well as Spanish Benito Floro.

Meanwhile, Mwambusi has been given a free hand to choose those who he feels will help him to manage the 27-time league champions for the remainder of the season.

"But Mwambusi will lead the team in the remaining 11 games alongside three members of the technical bench he will wish to work with," Mwanaspoti continued.

"This will be to ensure the team performs well in the league and the FA Cup."

The former champions are currently on 50 points from the 23 matches they have played. They have managed 14 wins, eight draws, and a loss, scoring 36 goals in the process and conceding 14.

Wananchi are aiming at stopping the dominance of their rivals Simba SC, who have won the league for the last three seasons.