How Twitter reacted to Andre Onana’s fine showing vs. Tottenham Hotspur

The impressive performance by the Cameroonian against the English team on Tuesday night drew wonder of football fans on social media

Andre Onana laid a huge one, in the form of a clean slate, as stunned Hotspur 1-0 in .

Donny van de Beek's early strike earned the Dutch side a first-leg advantage ahead of the return leg in Amsterdam.

The 23-year-old put in a good shift as he made crucial saves to deny Mauricio Pochettino’s men any chance to bounce back.

It was the type of performance that left football on twitter salivating for more.

What a perfect name for a goalkeeper. Andre Onana. Everytime a player tries to score a goal. Onana, not this time. Good try tho. — Keith R. (@keith_rich) April 30, 2019

🇨🇲 André Onana with a clean sheet on the road in the semi-finals, the 23-year old was very reassuring in net all game long, excellent showing by the Samuel Eto'o Academy product 💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/ul5CkvjQDM — Mesfouf & Koshary (@MesfoufKoshary) April 30, 2019

Andre Onana was superb tonight and I wish more keepers would dominate their box like that. Takes so much pressure off the defence. As for the time wasting, if it was your keeper what would you think? — Denzil (@KingOfTooting) April 30, 2019

Fairly certain Andre Onana is now my favourite keeper ever. How livid he made the Tottenham fans with some outrageous time wasting. Hero — Dan 🤙🏼 (@TheDanAlden) April 30, 2019

My money on Andre Onana for number 1 to 2019 AFCON. — ADAMU MUFTAWU (@muftymufty15) April 30, 2019

Andre Onana is the keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga thinks he is. #AFC #CFC — Nico "Oyabin" (@NicoSulky) April 30, 2019

Andre Onana of Ajax is better than David De gea — Muhammad sir_Larm (@sirlarm) April 30, 2019

Andre Onana is now my new fave keeper for no other reason than just how much he gets Jermaine Jenas raging. — Conor (@ConorM67_) April 30, 2019

Thomas N’kono, Joseph-Antoine Bell, Jacques Songo’o, Carlos Kameni. Boy!!! Cameroon has produced some very fine goalkeepers in the past. André Onana has got some tough acts to follow but he’s on track. — Dela Michael (@Delraiser) April 30, 2019

Andre Onana the last African goal keeper still standing tall in Europe's top leagues taking over from the great Kameni #totaja #ajax — Petyr Okurut🇺🇬 (@okurutsimp94) April 30, 2019