How to watch Spain vs Sweden in Euro 2020 from India?

The three-time European champions kick-off their campaign on home soil against their Scandinavian opponents

Spain begin their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday evening at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville where they face Sweden in Group E.

Luis Enrique has seen his side's preparations massively disrupted due to a few players testing positive for Covid-19. Also, general feeling in Spain is not overly optimistic about the team's chances given La Roja's inconsistent form over the last year.

Sweden's preparations have also been impacted by coronavirus, yet the Scandinavians will be quietly confident of making the knockout stages of the tournament.

Here's how to watch Spain vs Sweden in India.

Contents

What time does Spain vs Sweden start?

Game Spain vs Sweden Date Tuesday, June 15 Time 12:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Spain vs Sweden on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

How does the group look like

Group E kicks off with Poland vs Slovakia in an earlier fixture on Monday. Spain will be playing their entire group stage at home while the other game in the group will take place at Saint Petersburg.

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Spain 🇪🇸 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sweden 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Poland 🇵🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia 🇸🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0

Return to top

Where will the match take place?

La Cartuja | Seville | Spain

Capacity: 60,000 | reduced to 30% capacity

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1999

Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja was chosen as a replacement host city in April 2021 when it was decided that Bilbao would not be hosting any games at the tournament.

Situated in southern Spain, it is occasionally home to the Spain national team and will host three games in Group E as well as a last 16 match.

A UEFA category 4 stadium, the venue was built for the 1999 World Championships in Athletics and has since hosted a number of high profile games, including the 2003 UEFA Cup final between Celtic and Porto.

Return to top

Spain vs Sweden: Team news

The 2008 and 2012 European champions are without captain Sergio Busquets after he tested positive for coronavirus but Aymeric Laporte is set to start his first competitive game for Spain after his fast-track nationalisation process.

Sweden will be without Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, who have also both tested positive for coronavirus.

Article continues below

Return to top

Further reading: