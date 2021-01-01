Premier League: How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in India - TV, live stream, match preview

Pep Guardiola's side are a win away from being crowned the champions of England...

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to meet in the final of the UEFA Champions League but before that they lock horns in a Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Cityzens will be facing their English counterparts in Istanbul on May 29 after a 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain, while in the other double leg Champions League semi-final Chelsea got the better of Real Madrid 3-1.

As City are vying for the Premier League title, a win for Thomas Tuchel's side would make a strong case for a top-four finish.

Here's how you can watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in India.

Where to watch or stream the Man City vs Chelsea match

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Man City vs Chelsea Preview

Leaders Manchester City (80 points), with a massive 13 points lead over Manchester United, can claim the title should they defeat Chelsea on Saturday. Both teams come face to face after their midweek wins in the Champions League - the final of which will be between the two very sides in Istanbul on May 29.

With Manchester United's game against Liverpool that was supposed to be held on Sunday being postponed to May 13, Man City can confirm themselves as Premier League champions with a win over Chelsea on Saturday.

John Stones is serving a three-match suspension, which would most likely see Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias in the central defense.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be toiling to keep the pressure on West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham for a top four finish as the Blues are currently four points clear at fourth spot.

Tuchel has injury concerns in terms of Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta while hoping for another impressive performance by N'Golo Kante.

Matchday 35 fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* May 8 12:30am Leicester City vs Newcastle Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 8 5pm Leeds United vs Tottenham Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 8 7:30pm Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 8 10pm Man City vs Chelsea Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 9 12:45am Liverpool vs Southampton Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 9 4:30pm Wolves vs Brighton Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 9 6:35pm Aston Villa vs Man Utd Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 9 9pm West Ham vs Everton Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 9 11:30pm Arsenal vs West Brom Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD May 11 12:30am Fulham vs Burnley Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

