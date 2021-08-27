How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League from India?

The battle battle between Virgil Van Dijk and Romelu Lukaku is one to look out for...

Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Anfield on Saturday with both sides aiming to continue their strong start to the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have recorded two wins from their two matches played having overcome both Norwich City and Burnley without conceding a goal, large part to the return of both Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip, while up front the attacking quartet of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have all already found the back of the net this term.

Chelsea meanwhile have taken a considerable step up in quality from last season with the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The Blues too have six points from a possible six having overcome local rivals Crystal Palace and Arsenal also while keep two clean sheets.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in India.

What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Liverpool vs Chelsea start?

Game Liverpool vs Chelsea Date Saturday, August 28 Time 10pm IST

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Team news

Liverpool have doubts over Fabinho who suffered a family bereavement this week while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are also rated as doubtful.

Chelsea for their part are without Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who are both ruled out following positive coronavirus tests.

