How to watch Italy vs Spain in the semi-finals of the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India?

La Roja will miss several big names when they face the winners of Euro 2020 at San Siro on Wednesday

European champions Italy are set to host Spain in Milan in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League, on Wednesday evening.

Roberto Mancini's side are on a record unbeaten run, recorded 28 wins and 10 draws (in 90 minutes) in their last 38 matches. Luis Enrique's men, meanwhile, will be out for revenge having been denied a place in the final of Euro 2020 on penalties by the Italians this summer. However, Spain is troubled by injuries to key men.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Spain in the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does the 2021 UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Spain start?

Game Italy vs Spain Date Thursday, October 7 Time 12:15am IST

How to watch Italy vs Spain on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2021 UEFA Nations League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Italy vs Spain: Team news

The hosts are without first-choice striker Ciro Immobile who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

The visitors meanwhile also have a number of high-profile absentees with strikers Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno both missing, while midfielder Pedri who started every game at Euro 2020 is also out.

The man who was called up to replace Pedri, Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez also had to withdraw through injury meaning a call-up for Barcelona's out of favour utility man Sergi Roberto.

Marcos Llorente and Dani Olmo are also missing through injury.

