How to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark in Euro 2020 from India?

The Danes made it to the quarters by beating Wales 4-0 in the last 16, whereas the Czechs pulled off a shock in the last 16 by beating Netherlands

Denmark and Czech Republic meet in Baku on Saturday afternoon in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, with Kasper Hjulmand's side clear favourites to make it through to the last four.

The Czechs have scored in eight of their last 11 games in all competitions and in Patrik Schick they boast one of the competition's top scorers. The Bayer Leverkusen forward has netted four times, with Czech Republic striker scoring in three of their four matches.

On the other hand, following back-to-back defeats in their opening group games, Denmark started their recovery with a 4-1 win over Russia en route the knockout stages. Having scored eight goals in two games, the only time they failed to find the back of the net in the Euro 2020 was in their traumatic opener against Finland with Christian Eriksen's terrifying collapse.

Here's how to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark in India.

What time does Czech Republic vs Denmark start?

Game Czech Republic vs Denmark Date Saturday, July 3 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Czech Republic vs Denmark take place?

Olympic Stadium | Baku | Azerbaijan

Capacity: 68,700 | reduced to 50%

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 2015

Baku's Olympic Stadium was one of the venues for games in Group A and would now host the quarter-final showdown between Czech Republic and Denmark.

Built for the 2015 European Games, the Olympic Stadium will hold fond memories for Chelsea supporters as the scene of their 2019 Europa League final triumph over Arsenal.

The 68,700-seater stadium is situated near Lake Boyukshor, which is the second largest lake in Azerbaijan.

Czech Republic vs Denmark: Team news & stats

The Czechs have no injury concerns heading into the clash and welcome back Slavia Prague defender Jan Boril who started all three group games but missed the last 16 clash with the Netherlands through suspension.

The Danes are likely to welcome back Daniel Wass and Yussuf Poulsen who missed the win over Wales, while defender Simon Kjaer should also be available despite an injury scare in the round of 16.

Key stats:

This is the third meeting between the Czech Republic and Denmark at the European Championship – the Czechs have won both previous games, 2-0 in the EURO 2000 group stages and 3-0 in the 2004 quarter-final.



Having scored with just one of their first 44 shots at EURO 2020 (2% conversion), Denmark have now scored with eight of their last 31 in the competition (26%).



Mikkel Damsgaard has been directly involved in seven goals in his six appearances for Denmark in all competitions, scoring three and assisting four. Damsgaard created more chances than any other Danish player in their 4-0 victory against Wales in the last round (3).



Patrik Schick has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Czech Republic, netting four goals in four games at EURO 2020 so far. Only five players have scored 5+ goals in their first ever EURO tournament, most recently Antoine Griezmann in 2016 for France (six goals), while one of the other previous five was Schick’s compatriot Milan Baros at EURO 2004 (five).

