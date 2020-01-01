How to watch Bundesliga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

With the Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign underway, still behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The 2020-21 season, played without fans in stadiums until at least the end of October, got off to a blistering start on September 18.

A staggering 36 goals were scored across nine games on the first matchday and reigning champions picked up from where they left off with a victory.

It was business as usual for Dortmund's Erling Haaland who bagged a brace while and will have gotten on with life without Timo Werner and Kai Havertz respectively in their big to give Bayern and Dortmund a run for their money.



Where to watch or stream the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is available to be streamed live on FanCode. Their app is available for download on Google Playstore/iOS as well.



Bundesliga fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 19 12am Bayern 8-0 FanCode Sep 19 7pm VfB 2-3 SC FanCode Sep 19 7pm 1-1 Arminia FanCode Sep 19 7pm Union Berlin 1-3 FanCode Sep 19 7pm Werder 1-4 Hertha FanCode Sep 19 7pm 1. FC Koln 2-3 FanCode Sep 19 10pm Dortmund 3-0 Monchengladbach FanCode Sep 20 7pm RB Leipzig 3-1 FanCode Sep 20 9:30pm 0-0 Leverkusen FanCode

Matchday 2

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 26 12am Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt FanCode Sep 26 7pm Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig FanCode Sep 26 7pm Augsburg vs Dortmund FanCode Sep 26 7pm Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin FanCode Sep 26 7pm Arminia vs 1. FC Koln FanCode Sep 26 7pm Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart FanCode Sep 26 10pm Schalke vs Werder FanCode Sep 27 7pm Hoffenheim vs Bayern FanCode Sep 27 9:30pm SC Freiburg vs Wolfsburg FanCode

