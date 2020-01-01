How to watch Bundesliga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2020-21 Bundesliga season, played without fans in stadiums until at least the end of October, got off to a blistering start on September 18.
A staggering 36 goals were scored across nine games on the first matchday and reigning champions Bayern Munich picked up from where they left off with a victory.
It was business as usual for Dortmund's Erling Haaland who bagged a brace while RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will have gotten on with life without Timo Werner and Kai Havertz respectively in their big to give Bayern and Dortmund a run for their money.
Where to watch or stream the Bundesliga
The Bundesliga is available to be streamed live on FanCode. Their app is available for download on Google Playstore/iOS as well.
Bundesliga fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 19
|12am
|Bayern 8-0 Schalke
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|VfB Stuttgart 2-3 SC Freiburg
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Arminia
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|Union Berlin 1-3 Augsburg
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|Werder 1-4 Hertha
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|7pm
|1. FC Koln 2-3 Hoffenheim
|FanCode
|Sep 19
|10pm
|Dortmund 3-0 Monchengladbach
|FanCode
|Sep 20
|7pm
|RB Leipzig 3-1 Mainz
|FanCode
|Sep 20
|9:30pm
|Wolfsburg 0-0 Leverkusen
|FanCode
Matchday 2
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Sep 26
|12am
|Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|FanCode
|Sep 26
|7pm
|Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig
|FanCode
|Sep 26
|7pm
|Augsburg vs Dortmund
|FanCode
|Sep 26
|7pm
|Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin
|FanCode
|Sep 26
|7pm
|Arminia vs 1. FC Koln
|FanCode
|Sep 26
|7pm
|Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart
|FanCode
|Sep 26
|10pm
|Schalke vs Werder
|FanCode
|Sep 27
|7pm
|Hoffenheim vs Bayern
|FanCode
|Sep 27
|9:30pm
|SC Freiburg vs Wolfsburg
|FanCode
