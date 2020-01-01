Bundesliga

How to watch Bundesliga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

With the Bundesliga 2020-21 campaign underway, still behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season, played without fans in stadiums until at least the end of October, got off to a blistering start on September 18.

A staggering 36 goals were scored across nine games on the first matchday and reigning champions Bayern Munich picked up from where they left off with a victory.

It was business as usual for Dortmund's Erling Haaland who bagged a brace while RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen will have gotten on with life without Timo Werner and Kai Havertz respectively in their big to give Bayern and Dortmund a run for their money.
 

    Where to watch or stream the Bundesliga

    The Bundesliga is available to be streamed live on FanCode. Their app is available for download on Google Playstore/iOS as well.
     

    Bundesliga fixtures

    Matchday 1

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Sep 19 12am Bayern 8-0 Schalke FanCode
    Sep 19 7pm VfB Stuttgart 2-3 SC Freiburg FanCode
    Sep 19 7pm Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Arminia FanCode
    Sep 19 7pm Union Berlin 1-3 Augsburg FanCode
    Sep 19 7pm Werder 1-4 Hertha FanCode
    Sep 19 7pm 1. FC Koln 2-3 Hoffenheim FanCode
    Sep 19 10pm Dortmund 3-0 Monchengladbach FanCode
    Sep 20 7pm RB Leipzig 3-1 Mainz FanCode
    Sep 20 9:30pm Wolfsburg 0-0 Leverkusen FanCode

    Matchday 2

    Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream
    Sep 26 12am Hertha vs Eintracht Frankfurt FanCode
    Sep 26 7pm Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig FanCode
    Sep 26 7pm Augsburg vs Dortmund  FanCode
    Sep 26 7pm Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin FanCode
    Sep 26 7pm Arminia vs 1. FC Koln FanCode
    Sep 26 7pm Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart FanCode
    Sep 26 10pm Schalke vs Werder FanCode
    Sep 27 7pm Hoffenheim vs Bayern FanCode
    Sep 27 9:30pm SC Freiburg vs Wolfsburg FanCode

