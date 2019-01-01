Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Tanzania

Goal has your complete guide to watching Afcon 2019 Group C matches on TV or the internet

The highly anticipated 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will see 24 teams vying for Africa's most prestigious continental title. 

Neighbours, Tanzania and Kenya, have been drawn together in Group C alongside Senegal and Algeria

With all the matches shown live on television across Africa, Goal brings you all the information on how to watch The Taifa Stars live from Tanzania.

Africa Cup of Nations Group C table 

Pos Team GP W D L Pts
1 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0
2 Algeria 0 0 0 0 0
3 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0
4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0

 

Africa Cup of Nations Group C fixtures

 

 

Date Game Time (UK) Venue
June 23 Senegal vs Tanzania 6pm 30 June Stadium
June 23 Algeria vs Kenya 9pm 30 June Stadium
June 27 Senegal vs Algeria 6pm 30 June Stadium
June 27 Kenya vs Tanzania 9pm 30 June Stadium
July 1 Kenya vs Senegal 8pm 30 June Stadium
July 1 Tanzania vs Algeria 8pm Al Salam Stadium

Emmanuel Amuneke Tanzania coach

How to watch Tanzania's Afcon 2019 Group C on TV

 

BT Sport cameras before Manchester City versus Monaco

 

Match Date Kick-off time (SAT) TV Channel TV     Channel
Senegal v Tanzania 23/06/2019  18:00 SS9 EATV
Kenya v Tanzania 27/06/2019 21:00 SS9 EATV
Tanzania v Algeria 01/07/2019 20:00 SS9 EATV

 How to streamTanzania's Afcon 2019 matches on the internet

Emmanuel Amuneke's side will kickstart their campaign on June 23 when they battle Senegal at the 30 June Stadium. 

After that, the Taifa Stars will lock horns with East African neighbours Kenya on June 27 also at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. For their final game in Group C,  which takes place on July 1 against Algeria, Tanzania will switch their venue to the Al-Salam Stadium, also in Cairo. 

These matches can be streamed live on CAF TV live on Youtube.

How can I follow Tanzania's Afcon 2019 Group C on my phone?

Thomas Ulimwengu of Tanzania in action against Uganda during the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers

 
Match Date Kick-off time (SAT) Live Text Commentary Twitter Updates
Senegal v Tanzania 23/06/2019  18:00 Goal.com  @Tanfootball
Kenya v Tanzania 27/06/2019 21:00 Goal.com @Tanfootball
Tanzania v Algeria 01/07/2019 20:00 Goal.com @Tanfootball

