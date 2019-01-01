How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Tanzania

Goal has your complete guide to watching Afcon 2019 Group C matches on TV or the internet

The highly anticipated 2019 in will see 24 teams vying for Africa's most prestigious continental title.

Neighbours, and , have been drawn together in Group C alongside and .

With all the matches shown live on television across Africa, Goal brings you all the information on how to watch The Taifa Stars live from Tanzania.

Africa Cup of Nations Group C table

Pos Team GP W D L Pts 1 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 2 Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0

Africa Cup of Nations Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 23 Senegal vs Tanzania 6pm 30 June Stadium June 23 Algeria vs Kenya 9pm 30 June Stadium June 27 Senegal vs Algeria 6pm 30 June Stadium June 27 Kenya vs Tanzania 9pm 30 June Stadium July 1 Kenya vs Senegal 8pm 30 June Stadium July 1 Tanzania vs Algeria 8pm Al Salam Stadium

How to watch Tanzania's Afcon 2019 Group C on TV

Match Date Kick-off time (SAT) TV Channel TV Channel Senegal v Tanzania 23/06/2019 18:00 SS9 EATV Kenya v Tanzania 27/06/2019 21:00 SS9 EATV Tanzania v Algeria 01/07/2019 20:00 SS9 EATV

How to streamTanzania's Afcon 2019 matches on the internet

Emmanuel Amuneke's side will kickstart their campaign on June 23 when they battle Senegal at the 30 June Stadium.

After that, the Taifa Stars will lock horns with East African neighbours Kenya on June 27 also at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. For their final game in Group C, which takes place on July 1 against Algeria, Tanzania will switch their venue to the Al-Salam Stadium, also in Cairo.

These matches can be streamed live on CAF TV live on Youtube.

