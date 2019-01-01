How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in Tanzania
The highly anticipated 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will see 24 teams vying for Africa's most prestigious continental title.
Neighbours, Tanzania and Kenya, have been drawn together in Group C alongside Senegal and Algeria.
With all the matches shown live on television across Africa, Goal brings you all the information on how to watch The Taifa Stars live from Tanzania.
Africa Cup of Nations Group C table
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Algeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Africa Cup of Nations Group C fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|June 23
|Senegal vs Tanzania
|6pm
|30 June Stadium
|June 23
|Algeria vs Kenya
|9pm
|30 June Stadium
|June 27
|Senegal vs Algeria
|6pm
|30 June Stadium
|June 27
|Kenya vs Tanzania
|9pm
|30 June Stadium
|July 1
|Kenya vs Senegal
|8pm
|30 June Stadium
|July 1
|Tanzania vs Algeria
|8pm
|Al Salam Stadium
How to watch Tanzania's Afcon 2019 Group C on TV
|Match
|Date
|Kick-off time (SAT)
|TV Channel
|TV Channel
|Senegal v Tanzania
|23/06/2019
|18:00
|SS9
|EATV
|Kenya v Tanzania
|27/06/2019
|21:00
|SS9
|EATV
|Tanzania v Algeria
|01/07/2019
|20:00
|SS9
|EATV
How to streamTanzania's Afcon 2019 matches on the internet
Emmanuel Amuneke's side will kickstart their campaign on June 23 when they battle Senegal at the 30 June Stadium.
After that, the Taifa Stars will lock horns with East African neighbours Kenya on June 27 also at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. For their final game in Group C, which takes place on July 1 against Algeria, Tanzania will switch their venue to the Al-Salam Stadium, also in Cairo.
These matches can be streamed live on CAF TV live on Youtube.
How can I follow Tanzania's Afcon 2019 Group C on my phone?
|Match
|Date
|Kick-off time (SAT)
|Live Text Commentary
|Twitter Updates
|Senegal v Tanzania
|23/06/2019
|18:00
|Goal.com
|@Tanfootball
|Kenya v Tanzania
|27/06/2019
|21:00
|Goal.com
|@Tanfootball
|Tanzania v Algeria
|01/07/2019
|20:00
|Goal.com
|@Tanfootball