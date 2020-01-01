How soon could Liverpool win the Premier League this season?

Jurgen Klopp's side look unstoppable at the top of the table and are sure favourites to win the title – but how soon can they do so?

It’s official – have made the best-ever start to a season by a club in Europe’s top-five leagues.

They have bested the previous record, set by in 2017-18 when they accumulated an incredible 100 points – the first time any side managed such a feat in the .

And now, attention has turned to not if Liverpool will win the Premier League, but when they could do so.

How soon can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Following their victory over in gameweek 22, Liverpool need 35 more points to secure the Premier League title, which translates into 12 wins.

Should Liverpool continue to accumulate points at their current rate of winning every game (and their closest rivals also continue winning their games), they could be crowned Premier League champions on April 11 against at Anfield

Man Utd's title-winning 2001 Premier League victory on April 14, 2001 with five games to spare is the fastest in the competition's history.

If the Reds are crowned champions on April 11 against Aston Villa, also with five extra games to their name, they would beat United's record by three days.

Of course, if the likes of Leicester and Man City – the teams closest to mounting a title challenge against Liverpool – drop points in coming weeks, Liverpool could wrap up the league well before April 11.

Leicester, who launched a surprising title bid, can only realistically end the season on a maximum 96 points, having already been defeated by Liverpool twice.

Still, Liverpool's title campaign is far from over. They have yet to visit the likes of the Etihad and the Emirates, not to mention further challenges in the and .

But with the Anfield side's current form, it's increasingly likely that they will surpass the record points title set by Manchester City in 2018 of 100 points.

The Merseyside club have already broken an unprecedented amount of records this season as momentum towards their title push has mounted, though defender Andy Robertson has dismissed such discourse.

“Yes, if we break records on the way, fine, great, but we will look at that [only] if we get a trophy,” Robertson told Liverpool's official website.

“Because last season we broke records in terms of clean sheets and ended up empty-handed in the Premier League. Records don’t mean anything unless they get you the end goal, hopefully this season it will [come].”

Who is the fastest side to win the Premier League title?

hold the record for the fastest team to win the Premier League. They won the 2000-01 Premier League title on April 14, 2001 with five games left to play.

Season Team Date of Title Win Games Left 2000-01 Manchester United April 14, 2001 5 2017-18 Manchester City April 15, 2018 5 1999-00 Manchester United April 22, 2000 4 2003-04 April 25, 2004 4 2012-13 Manchester United April 22, 2013 4

Pep Guardiola's 'Centurion' squad won the 2017-18 Premier League title with five games left to spare as well. They missed the opportunity to surpass the record set by their city rivals when they lost the Manchester derby in April 3-2.

The Red Devils, too, won the 2000 Premier League in esteemed fashion, with four games to play.

Arsenal’s Invincibles also won with four games to spare, racking up 90 points in the 2003-04 season to become the first and only side to be crowned Premier League champions without losing a single game.

Man Utd clinched the 2013 title once again with four extra when they sealed the title after defeating Aston Villa on April 28.