African All Stars

How Osimhen, Aribo,Iheanacho, Iwobi and other Super Eagles stars celebrate Christmas

The Super Eagles stars joined the rest of the world in celebrating the Yuletide season

Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, Kenneth Omeruo, Alex Iwobi, Joel Obi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated Christmas in style.

Christians all over the world mark December 25 of every year as Christmas day, in remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ.

And the current Super Eagles stars were part of the celebrations along with former Nigeria internationals Odion Ighalo, Joseph Yobo, John Obi Mikel and Emmanuel Emenike.

Birthday in few days🕺🏽merry Christmas to y’all from the Osimhen’s family❤️

A post shared by Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas bears 🐻🎄💙

A post shared by Joe Aribo (@j.aribo_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas from us

A post shared by Kenneth Omeruo (@omeruo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas

A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas to everyone❤️❤️❤️#merrychristmas #buonnatale #blessed #godisgood

A post shared by Joel Obi (@joelobi22) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE 🎄

A post shared by Etebo (@etebo_karo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🎄❤️💙

A post shared by Kelechi Iheanacho (@kelechi72) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas from our Family to yours ❤

A post shared by Joseph Yobo (@jyobo234) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loving Christmas ❤️❤️😁 merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎁

A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on

Not audio merry Christmas to you all 🦍

A post shared by Emmanuel Emenike 🇹🇷 (@emenike_9) on

 

