The Super Eagles returned to action after a long injury lay-off as the Foxes secured a draw against the Bees

Wilfred Ndidi made his much-awaited Leicester City return as the Foxes played out a 2-2 draw against Brentford in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

The Nigeria international has been out of action since March after suffering an injury during a Uefa Europa League encounter versus Rennes.

Nonetheless, he was named in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI against the visiting London outfit. After 90 minutes of action, the game ended on a no winner no vanquished note.

Ndidi was in action from start to finish but how did he fare for Leicester?

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, he failed to muster a shot on target while scoring zero in terms of key passes.

The 25-year-old made 84 touches, and 75 passes with a passing accuracy of 88% per cent. Offensively, he contributed one dribble while he was dispossessed just once.

Ndidi added life to Rodgers’ team defensively as he accounted for two tackles, and one interception while he committed one foul.

Nothing can be said about his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho and Senegal international Nampalys Mendy as they were unused substitutes in the four-goal thriller.

Elsewhere, Zambia international Patson Daka was introduced for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 72nd minute and his stats include one dribble, one key pass, seven touches, four passes and a passing accuracy of 25 per cent.

Ghana international Daniel Amartey held sway in the Foxes’ backline – combining effectively with Cote d’Ivoire prospect Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans. He made only one tackle in the entire match.

On the other hand, Nigeria international Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute as manager Thomas Frank referred the trio of Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, and Vitaly Janelt in the middle.

Congo international Yoane Wissa was handed a starter’s role, but he was subbed off for Halil Dervisoglu with six minutes left on the clock.

Rodgers was left frustrated that his team could not secure all points despite a two-goal lead.

"It’s frustrating not to win, especially after being 2-0 up," he told LCFC TV.

"I thought, for the first hour of the game, we were excellent. It was everything we want. The pressing was really good, the concentration was good, and some of the quality of our football was excellent.

"It was a fantastic strike [from Dewsbury-Hall], a really, really good goal. It put us in a really strong position. At 2-0, we can keep the ball then, but we didn’t quite manage to do that well enough.”

Leicester City are guests of Arsenal in their next outing on August 13 at the Emirates Stadium.