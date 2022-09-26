How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The Frenchman has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2017

Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the greatest footballers in modern-day football in terms of goalscoring.

Possessing tremendous pace and trickery on the ball, the Paris Saint-Germain star is well on his way to becoming one of France's greatest ever players.

For the national team, Mbappe scored his first goal back in 2017 against the Netherlands and then at the age of 19, he became the second-youngest player behind Pele to score in a World Cup final when he netted in the 65th minute against Croatia to win the coveted trophy in 2018.

Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Mbappe's total France goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 7 4 Euro 4 0 World Cup qualification 12 6 Euro qualification 5 3 UEFA Nations League 15 7 International friendlies 16 8 59 28

How many goals has Mbappe scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2018 World Cup 7 4 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 7 4

Mbappe's Euro Championships record

Edition Games Goals Euro 2020 4 0 4 0

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2018 World Cup qualifiers 1 2022 World Cup qualifiers 5 6

Mbappe's friendly goals for France

Games Goals 16 8

Mbappe's France hat-tricks

Match Goals Competition Date France 8-0 Kazakhstan 4 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier November 13, 2021

Mbappe's favourite opponents

Team Goals Kazakhstan 4 Netherlands 2 Croatia 2 Argentina 2 Russia 2 Czech Republic 2 South Africa 2

*Data accurate as of September 23