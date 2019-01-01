How JDT won every single one of their 6 Malaysia Super League titles
History was rewritten on Wednesday as JDT secured their sixth straight MSL title, an unprecedented feat in the history of Malaysian football. It all started back in 2014, a year after JDT was rebranded into a club structure. Heavy investments were pumped into the playing squad and HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was rewarded with the title in his second season in charge.
Five seasons on and the JDT machine are showing no signs of slowing down. The playing squad is considerably different from the first batch of champions and so are the coaching staff. Yet the consistency in which JDT go about their business is nothing short of awe-inspiring and incredible.
Goal recaps back each title success that JDT has achieved in the last six seasons.
2019 season
Coach: Benjamin Mora
Title winning match: Melaka 1 JDT 2
Title winning points: 46 points
Title winning round: Match day 18
2018 season
Coach: Raul Longhi/Ulisses Morais
Title winning match: Perak 1 JDT 2
Title winning points: 37 points
Title winning round: Match day 18
2017 season
Coach: Ulisses Morais
Title winning match: Selangor 2 JDT 1
Title winning points: 45 points
Title winning round: Match day 19
2016 season
Coach: Mario Gomez
Title winning match: JDT 3 Terengganu 0
Title winning points: 52 points
Title winning round: Match day 20
2015 season
Coach: Mario Gomez
Title winning match: Felda 2 JDT 1
Title winning points: 46 points
Title winning round: Match day 22
2014 season
Coach: Bojan Hodak
Title winning match: Sarawak 0 JDT 1
Title winning points: 44 points
Title winning round: Match day 22
Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram