Primera División

How football reacted to Messi's record-breaking Ballon d'Or triumph

The Argentine became the first man to win the prize for a record sixth time after edging Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk in Monday’s ceremony

Football fans took to social media to react to Lionel Messi winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or on Monday evening.

The 32-year-old won the prize for a record sixth time in Paris ahead of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

In the year under review, the Argentine contributed 63 goals for club and country, including 46 strikes and 17 assists to help his Camp Nou giants retain their Spanish topflight diadem.

As usual, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Messi’s historic triumph.

