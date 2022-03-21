How Eguavoen can make Ighalo and Osimhen wreck Ghana - Arashi on Nigeria's 2022 World Cup hopes

Coach Augustine Eguavoen must ensure Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo get the best of services when Nigeria square up against Ghana, according to US-based football administrator Bayonle Arashi.

The Super Eagles will be banking on the duo to wreak havoc on the Black Stars in the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off taking into mind their blistering scoring form for their respective club sides.

Osimhen scored a back-to-back brace for Napoli as he joined Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto’o and George Weah in the hallowed Serie A ranks.

For former Manchester United star Ighalo, he scored a hat-trick as Al Hilal overcame Al Ahli 4-2 in a Saudi Arabia top-flight encounter on Friday.



Even with their form, there are fears that they could go cold when the three-time African kings square up against their eternal rivals.

In a no-holds-barred chat with GOAL, the seasoned football administrator gave coach Eguavoen some hints on how he could help them reciprocate their club form against the Ghanaians.

"That is the excitement most Nigerians have going into this [cracker],” Arashi told GOAL.

“Our strikers are in top form and shape, and coach Eguavoen has proven that the team can play good football - which we all saw at the last Africa Cup of Nations.

“He [Eguavoen] must just make sure that these fellas are fed. Moses Simon is in the form of his life and Samuel Chukwueze has also put in some decent amount of time on the pitch for his La Liga side.

“So, we have no excuse not to make Ighalo and Osimhen do what they know how to do best which is scoring goals.”



At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Nigeria failed to get past the Round of 16 despite a solid start.

For the founder of ScoutBallers Soccer Recruiting USA, the 2013 African kings will face a strong test by Black Stars, albeit, he highlighted what Eguavoen’s men must do to qualify for the global football fiesta.

“Using the popular saying which is ‘do or die’, I believe this match is one to be given such a name,” he continued.

“Although we have moved on from the disappointment of Afcon 2021, this qualifier is a must-win for the boys and seeing some players reporting early to camp is a good sign.

“Early arrivals to camp will give the manager the opportunity to perfect his plans going into the classic. How we can avoid defeat is by showing up and going on the offence right from the blast of the whistle regardless of playing away from home.

“The Super Eagles have enough firepower upfront, in the middle, and at the back to beat Ghana right there in Kumasi but they have to win the mental battle.

“We all know the records dated back to 1950 are not in our favour but at the moment, the Eagles have the capacity and players to execute victory home and away against this present Ghana team. If we get a good result away, then the rest can be done at home.”

Nigeria featured at Russia 2018, where they failed to negotiate their way past Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in the group stage.