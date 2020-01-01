How Azam FC ensured victory against Polisi Tanzania - Chirwa

The Ice-cream Makers’ striker reveals why they managed to snatch a slim win in the league match played on Sunday

Azam FC striker Obrey Chirwa has lauded teammates for stepping up their performances which earned them a hard-fought 1-0 win over Polisi in the Mainland encounter on Sunday.

Azam gained maximum points from Ushirika Stadium in Moshi thanks to a slim 1-0 win over the determined debutants Polisi Tanzania, who have been posting good results at their turf in league matches.

Chirwa, who scored the solitary goal, appreciated good teamwork from his colleagues, saying without them, he could not have scored.

“Immediately after losing the previous game against Coastal Union, as players, we agreed to put it all today (Sunday) to ensure that we win and take all three points,” Chirwa is quoted by Daily News.

He added losing their previous game was a challenge for them to win the next match and they will continue to fight hard to garner three points in their other lined up league games.

The defeat was the sixth for Polisi Tanzania, who bagged 19 points from 13 games and are placed ninth on the log as they eye to reappear in the top-flight next season.

However, it was a back-to-back loss for the Moshi based team, who previously went down 1-0 to Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

For Azam, the victory was a good response as they lost 1-0 to Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga three days ago, hence the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ had to win at all costs to win back trust from their fans.