Houston Dynamo vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Where can you watch Houston Dynamo vs Austin in MLS on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

This weekend, the Houston Dynamo's first MLS home fixture of the season, against Austin FC at PNC Stadium, will also serve as the opening round of the 2023 Copa Tejas.

The Green and Black have won two straight home matches, while Orange Crush, the only Western Conference team without a point so far this season, lost their most recent match 3-0 against the New England Revolution.

The Dynamo have a new manager in place for a third straight season, but after two games, performances are yet to improve, and they've now dropped five of their last six away games during the regular season.

Can they turn their fortunes around when they face Austin FC?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin date & kick-off time

Game: Houston Dynamo vs Austin Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 12:30 am GMT/ 6:00 am IST Venue: BBVA Compass Stadium

Where to watch New England vs Houston Dynamo on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Houston Dynamo team news and squad

Houston Dynamo will miss Brad Smith with a knee injury.

Due to administrative issues, Ifunanyachi Achara and Djevencio van der Kust will miss the clash. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Escobar, Bartlow, Hadebe, Schmitt; Artur, Herrara; Baird, Carrasquilla, France; Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Nelson, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Schmitt, Murana Midfielders Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo,Baird, Auguste Forwards Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Avila

Austin FC team news and squad

Atlanta United have Julio Cascante, Ethan Finlay and Diego Fagundez unavailable for selection.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Vaisanen, Cascante, Kolmanic; Pereira, Wolff; Rigoni, Driussi, Fagundez; Zardes