'Horror show' - Klopp out to avenge 'worst game he's ever seen' from his Liverpool side in Brighton FA Cup clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is aiming to avoid a repeat of the "horror show" the last time his side faced Brighton when they meet in the FA Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls host Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday just over two weeks since they blew Klopp's side away in the league, with a dominant performance reflected in a resounding 3-0 scoreline. The German has since admitted that that Premier League matchup was the "worst game he's ever seen" and prompted crisis talks at the club about a change of approach going forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We had of course intense talks after the Brighton game. We had to change immediately," Klopp said in a press conference. “A couple of days later we had Wolves and we looked a different team but I will not do a meeting and show all of the Brighton game, it would be a proper horror show. It is still the worst game I ever saw. That didn’t change since then, thank God. Pretty much everything went wrong. We had to change everything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have picked up four points from the two matches since the demolition on the south coast, with Klopp selecting a midfield pairing of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic, who recently signed a new deal with the club. The German hinted that this selection may remain for Sunday's FA Cup tie.

"If we are more compact than we were at Brighton that would be really helpful,” he added. "The midfield three worked well for these games, we will see who will work on Sunday. I like the rhythm the mix of offensive and defensive readiness.”

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After a crucial clash against Brighton on Sunday, Klopp's side are back in Premier League action on February 4 against Wolves.