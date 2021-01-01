Hopeful Nabi assesses Yanga SC’s improvement ahead of Simba SC showdown

The tactician has revealed his satisfaction with how the players have proven their growth despite the short period they have been together

Yanga SC head coach Nasreddine Nabi has explained why he has been impressed by the players ahead of the Kariakoo Derby against Simba SC.

Yanga will face traditional rivals on May 8 and Nabi – who has been in charge of two games – has stated he is impressed with the development of the players so far.

“I am happy to see my players improving and what made me happier is to see the players engage in high spirits like players who really want to fight for Yanga,” Nabi told Mwanaspoti.

“I am also happy to see that they are grasping what I want them to learn and implement. But I know there is still a lot to do going forward.”

The Tunisian coach also said he is aware of Simba’s quality but he believes the Shield Cup game against Tanzania Prisons – which they won 1-0 – gave them proper preparation for the derby.

“I know we are going to play a tough team,” added Nabi. “We respect Simba and we know they have quality at their disposal and they are going to give us a different challenge than what we got against Prisons.

“Against Prisons, we missed four players but I believe a number would have returned by then.”

Nabi’s belief in his players’ adaptability comes after his striker Saidi Ntibazonkiza said the coach’s effect will be felt by the Jangwani club in a short span of time.

“The coach has started well and we will need at least 10 days for people to feel the change. The fans need to support him and support the team generally. I can feel that we are on a path to achieve greatness especially if we keep winning as the coach has demanded,” Ntibazonkiza said.

Article continues below

“We have started to feel the change in the team and if you look at how we play against Tanzania Prisons and how we played before he came, there is something you will see with regard to the playstyle.

“The team is settled and is creating chances and I feel we were much better in the game against Tanzania Prisons.”

The Kariakoo derby carries a lot at stake as Yanga would need a win to reduce the gap with Simba while Wekundu wa Msimbazi will fight for victory in order to maintain the good form they have had.