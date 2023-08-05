A real Hollywood blockbuster! Wrexham and MK Dons play out eight-goal thriller as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side lose 5-3 in League Two opener

There was no fairytale return to league football for Wrexham, who were thumped by visitors MK Dons in their opening match of the season.

Wrexham thumped 5-3

Leko the star

Harsh reality check for Red Dragons

TELL ME MORE: Spirits were high when the club's Hollywood owners were pictured with actor Hugh Jackman pre-match. Those smiles were soon wiped off the faces of the Wrexham hierarchy, however, when defender Eoghan O'Connell nodded an inswinging Ethan Robson free kick into his own net after just six minutes. The visitors' lead was doubled by Mohamed Eisa shortly afterwards, and while Red Dragons wing-back Jacob Mendy's 42nd-minute goal threatened to turn the tide, MK Dons came out flying after the break, with two early second-half goals all but securing the victory. Late consolations from Anthony Forde and local lad Jordan Davies added a hint of respectability for Wrexham, but all in all it was a massive reality check in their first EFL match for 15 years.

THE MVP: MK Dons winger Jonathan Leko was the standout performer at the Racecourse Ground, with the 24-year-old displaying the level of quality that has allowed him to make over 60 appearances in the Championship (plus a handful in the Premier League) for West Brom in recent seasons. His pace going forwards and potency in the final third — Leko left North Wales with two goals and an assist — brought into sharp focus how difficult Wrexham's first season back in League Two could be.

THE BIG LOSER: Ben Foster won't want to look back at his GoPro footage any time soon. It was a day to forget for Wrexham's 40-year-old shot stopper, who was unable to stop the visitors from putting five past him and seriously bringing down the mood at the Racecourse Ground. Foster's penalty heroics helped haul Wrexham up to League Two at the end of last season, and he'll be hoping he can recapture some of that magic sooner rather than later.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Experienced EFL boss Phil Parkinson will be well-equipped to lift his players and get them prepared for their next fixture, an EFL Cup first round match against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday 8 August. It's a fast turnaround, but a victory and a better performance will quickly take people's minds off today's match.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐